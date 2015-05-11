UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

LONDON May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index ended 2.3 percent higher at 7,046.82 points on Friday, recording its biggest one-day percentage gain since early January and reaching within touching distance of the record high of 7,122.74 points set last month.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Britain may begin selling part of the state's holding in Royal Bank of Scotland at a loss later this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* London copper was steady on Monday after top metals user China cut interest rates at the weekend, raising concerns about the extent of a slowdown in demand in the world's top metals consumer.

* Crude futures were little changed as moves by China to bolster its flagging economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world's largest energy consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global supply glut and lift prices.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Half Year 2015 Lonmin PLC Earnings Release

Half Year 2015 Diploma PLC Earnings Release

Q1 2015 Dignity PLC Interim Management Statement Release

