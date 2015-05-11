UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

(Adds company news)
LONDON May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
3 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Monday, according to
* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent by 0640 GMT.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 2.3 percent higher at 7,046.82 points
on Friday after Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives unexpectedly won
the parliamentary election. The index recorded its biggest one-day percentage
gain since early January and reached within touching distance of a record high
of 7,122.74 points set last month.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Britain may begin selling part of the
state's holding in Royal Bank of Scotland at a loss later this year, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* LONMIN - South African platinum producer Lonmin on Monday
maintained its platinum sales forecast for the year despite technical issues
which hit its smelters earlier this year, as it posted a smaller first-half
loss.
* London copper was steady on Monday after top metals user China cut
interest rates at the weekend, raising concerns about the extent of a slowdown
in demand in the world's top metals consumer.
* CAIRN ENERGY - The oil explorer said its oilfields offshore
Senegal could hold more than a billion barrels of oil and the company and its
partners plan to drill up to six new wells over three years.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker, which decided last week to retain
rather than float off its HIV drugs business, is to collaborate with U.S.
scientists in developing a cure for AIDS.
* HSBC - The UK's largest bank is setting aside 8 billion pounds to
increase its loan offerings to small and medium-sized businesses across the UK,
The Telegraph reported.
* TESCO - The company has dumped its auditors of 32 years, PwC, in
the wake of the 263 million pounds accounting scandal that hit the supermarket
last year, The Independent said.
* TSB - Spain's Sabadell said it had received around 71.23
percent acceptance for its bid for TSB offer as of May 8.
* BP - A U.S. federal appeals court said on Friday BP deserves the
right to appellate review of some damage claims awarded to people and businesses
in connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
* Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has uncovered
shortcomings in the sales of premium finance for general insurance following a
review of more than 40 providers, the watchdog said on Monday.
* Crude futures were little changed as moves by China to bolster its
flagging economy failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world's
largest energy consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global supply glut and
lift prices.
