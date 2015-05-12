UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 12

EDINBURGH, May 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 14 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.2 percent at 7,029.85 points,
after surging 2.3 percent on Friday following a surprise majority for the
Conservative party at a general election. The index stayed within touching
distance of a record high of 7,122.74 points set last month.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American may increase capacity at its
Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil by nearly 10 percent, a move that could cut
unit costs at the troubled $13 billion project, the company's Brazil chief
executive said on Monday.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell's quest to return to oil
drilling in the U.S. Arctic for the first time since 2012 took a big step
forward on Monday when the Obama administration approved the company's
exploration plan.
* BARCLAYS - The Chief Executive Officer Valerie Keating of
Barclays Plc's credit card arm, Barclaycard, is stepping down to seek a new
professional challenge, Sky News reported on Monday.
* LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group's LLOY.L shareholders should reject
the British bank's remuneration policy as pay for Chief Executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio is "highly excessive", a shareholder advisory group said on Monday.
* RETAIL - British retail spending saw its biggest annual fall in four
years last month, hurt by the early date of Easter holidays, though the industry
body which commissioned the research said underlying growth was robust.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Enterprise Inns PLC Half Year 2015 Enterprise Inns PLC
Earnings Release
Hiscox Ltd Q1 2015 Hiscox Ltd Interim Management
Statement Release
easyJet plc Half Year 2015 easyJet plc Earnings
Release
Experian PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Experian PLC
Earnings Release
3i Infrastructure PLC Full Year 2014 3i Infrastructure PLC
Earnings Release
Just Retirement Group PLC Q3 2015 Just Retirement Group PLC
Interim Management Statement Release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC Spire Healthcare Group PLC Post-Close
Trading Statement Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)