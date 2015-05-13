UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

LONDON May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
* The blue-chip index fell 1.4 percent to 6,933.80 points in the previous
session. It hit a record high of 7,122.74 points last month and remains up
around 6 percent since the start of 2015.
* Oil extended gains after posting its strongest daily rise in weeks in the
previous session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall for a
second straight week as production slows.
* London copper edged down ahead of Chinese factory data, but losses were
limited as the country's real estate developers pledged to boost investment
after an interest rate cut, brightening the prospects for copper demand.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)