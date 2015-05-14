UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

LONDON May 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down, with futures trading 0.1 percent lower. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong pension business valued at about $350 million in a deal that would also involve a 15-year distribution agreement with the new owner, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

The energy major will consider small additions to its North America oil and gas business, despite ruling out large acquisitions after its deal to buy BG Group Plc, Marvin Odum, director of Shell's Americas exploration and production business, said in an interview Wednesday.

* REAL ESTATE

British house prices rose at their fastest rate since August last month, and the country's lack of affordable housing is now a "national emergency", a body representing property valuers said on Thursday.

* BRITISH LAND

The UK's second-largest listed property developer raised its full-year dividend after a surge in demand for commercial property.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES

The mining company says full-year EBITDA fell 17 percent.

* OLD MUTUAL

The financial-services firm said quarterly gross sales rose above forecasts but net client cash flows came in below forecast.

* BALFOUR BEATTY

The construction company reaffirms its cash target of 200 million pounds.

* TALKTALK

The telecom group lifts revenue forecasts after strong 2015 earnings rise.

* PADDY POWER

The bookmaker says to keep Italian business and that 2015 started well.

* AGGREKO

The utility reaffirms full-year trading profit expectations.

* 3I

The UK private-equity firm sees strong returns on portfolio earnings growth.

* MARSTON'S

The pub firm posts a small first-half-profit rise.

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

The leisure company posts a first-quarter-revenue rise.

* PLAYTECH

Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's company, a provider of online gaming and sports-betting software, has bought currency trading platform AvaTrade, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

