UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

LONDON May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up 0.1
percent on Monday, with the stock market likely to get some support from firmer
commodity prices. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,960.49 points on
Friday.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton's spin-off South32 debuted
near the bottom of expectations on Monday as investors awarded only a small
premium to the new listing amid concerns about broad weakness in the resources
sector.
* RIO TINTO : Global miner Rio Tinto plans to sell some of its
aluminium assets in a potential $1 billion deal, the Financial Times reported,
reviving a sale plan for its Pacific Aluminium unit two years after it was
cancelled.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : A U.S. judge on Friday ordered Nomura
Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to pay a collective
$806 million for making false statements in selling mortgage-backed securities
to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
* BWIN.PARTY /888 HOLDINGS : British online gaming company
888 Holdings Plc said it had submitted a proposal to buy Bwin.Party Digital
Entertainment Plc in cash and shares, as it saw "significant industrial
logic" in the combination.
* AVEVA : A pack of European and American conglomerates are plotting
bids for Aveva, the British engineering software developer, the Sunday Times
reported. Senior City sources said Aveva is likely to be the next British
company to fall into the hands of an overseas suitor as Schneider Electric
, the French energy giant, America's GE, and Emerson,
weigh approaches for the company. Traders saw Aveva rising around 2 percent at
the open.
* INMARSAT : British satellite company Inmarsat Plc delayed the
launch of its Global Xpress satellite on Monday following the launch failure of
another rocket at the weekend, forcing it to also trim its financial outlook.
* MITIE : British outsourcer Mitie posted flat full operating profit,
with its performance held back by local government cuts weighing on demand for
its homecare and social housing business.
* THORNTONS : Chocolate company Thorntons said its chief executive
would be stepping down.
* AFREN : Oil company Afren said two non-executive directors would
be leaving the company.
* BIFFA: Biffa has appointed Rothschild to prepare for an IPO, Sky News
reported.
* OIL PRICE: Oil prices rose on Monday on supply concerns in the Middle East
following fighting in Iraq and Yemen, but Iranian comments that OPEC was
unlikely to cut output as well as signs of strengthening U.S. production capped
gains.
* BRITAIN/EU REFERENDUM: Andy Burnham, frontrunner to become leader of
Britain's opposition Labour Party, threw his weight behind the idea of a
referendum on the country's EU membership, and said he would demand it took
place in 2016 if he becomes party leader.
* Separately, the Financial Times reported that Whitehall faces up to
100,000 fresh job cuts over next five years.
