UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19

LONDON May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 13 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,968.87 in the previous session.

* Futures for the index were up 0.2 percent at 0643 GMT.

* VODAFONE GROUP - Britain's Vodafone posted a rise in its quarterly sales measurement for the first time in nearly three years, helped by improving trends in its key European markets and demand for 4G mobile services.

* RIO TINTO - Mongolia and Rio Tinto have reached an agreement paving the way for work to resume on a delayed $5 billion underground copper mine that is expected to underpin the growth prospects of both the country and the global miner.

* HOMESERVE - British repair and insurance company Homeserve will pay shareholders a special dividend on top of a rise in payouts for its financial year, after it posted a 1.5 percent rise in core earnings on the back of signing more customers mainly in the United States.

* ICAP - The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said full-year trading pretax profit fell 15.5 percent as it coped with transformed market environment across many of its businesses, primarily its global broking unit.

* CREST NICHOLSON - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson said that strong demand in the housing market thanks to a cut in stamp duty property tax helped to boost its forward sales over the last six months.

* LAND SECURITIES GROUP - Britain's largest listed property developer said it increased dividend by 3.7 percent after a boom in demand for commercial property boosted its net asset value.

* AVEVA GROUP - The company said its FY adjusted pretax profit fell to 62.1 million pounds ($97.16 million) from 78.3 million pounds a year a. Its final dividend rose 14 percent to 25 pence per share.

* Complaints to Britain's financial ombudsman about the mis-selling of loan insurance nearly halved in the past year, suggesting a scandal that has cost banks over 26 billion pounds ($41 billion) may be coming to an end.

* BP - BP has cut its development budget for Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield by $1 billion this year after the government warned a slump in crude prices and its battle against Islamic State was making it difficult to pay oil companies.

* CENTRICA - Injection capacity at Britain's Rough natural gas storage facility will be reduced by 12 million cubic metres per day between May 18 and May 24, operator Centrica said.

* UNILEVER - The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, said chief financial officer Jean-Marc Huët would quit the company later this year and be succeeded by current UK vice president Graeme Pitkethly.

* Brent crude oil prices dipped as slow economic growth and high supplies meant that markets remain oversupplied, while U.S. prices received support from rising demand ahead of the summer driving season.

* Copper ticked lower as the dollar recovered, but the industrial metal was trapped in tight ranges as investors wait for more clues on economic conditions in top consumer China.

* BHP BILLITON - A proposed Australian Senate inquiry into the economic impact of a slump in the price of iron ore could damage the country's economy and drive Asian customers to shift investment to Brazil, BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said on Tuesday.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.6392 pounds)