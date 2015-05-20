版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 20日 星期三 13:53 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday May 20

LONDON, May 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 1 to 5 points, or around 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 26.23 points, or 0.4
percent at 6,995.10, led by Land Securities after it raised its
dividend payout. 
    
    * BARCLAYS, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND -  Five of the world's
biggest banks, including Barclays and RBS, are expected to be hit with a
combined bill of more than $5 billion and criminal charges on Wednesday in a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities over rigging of currency markets.
 
    
    * VODAFONE -  A merger with Vodafone Group Plc would be a "great
fit" for Liberty Global Plc in western Europe, Liberty Chairman John
Malone said on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. 
    
    * CENTRICA - Gas flows to Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) gas
terminal were restarted past midnight on Wednesday, after being shut due to an
unplanned outage the previous day, its operator Centrica said. 
   
    * SKY -  Italy's anti-trust authority AGCM said on Tuesday it was
investigating the sale of Serie A soccer rights to Sky Italia and Mediaset
 on suspicion the deal may have violated competition laws and excluded
new entrants. 
    
    * BP - BP has increased its share in the $12 billion West Nile Delta
gas field in Egypt to above 80 percent after buying a stake from DEA, the energy
group owned by Russian billionaire Mikhial Fridman. 
     
    * RIO TINTO - A worker at Rio Tinto's Fer et Titane unit died after
being injured at its facility at Sorel-Tracy in the Canadian province of Quebec,
the global mining company said on Tuesday. 
    
    Mongolia and Rio Tinto have reached an agreement paving the way for work to
resume on a stalled $5 billion underground copper mine that is expected to drive
growth for both the country and the global miner. 
    
    * MONDI - Austrian energy company OMV on Tuesday named
Peter Oswald, head of packaging group Mondi's Europe and International business,
as the new chairman of its supervisory board. 
    
    *  Britain's top bosses should defend membership of the European Union by
telling voters it is the best guarantee of prosperity, the head of the country's
largest business lobby group will say on Wednesday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 SSE PLC                          Full Year 2015 SSE PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Marks and Spencer                Full Year 2014/2015 Marks and Spencer
 Group PLC                        Group PLC Earnings Release
 Cable & Wireless                 Full Year 2014/2015 Cable & Wireless
 Communications PLC               Communications PLC Earnings Release
 Great Portland                   Full Year 2014 Great Portland Estates
 Estates PLC                      PLC Earnings Release
 Pennon Group PLC                 Full Year 2014/2015 Pennon Group PLC
                                  Earnings Release
 Ricardo PLC                      Ricardo PLC Interim Management
                                  Statement Release
 Intermediate                     Full Year 2014 Intermediate Capital
 Capital Group PLC                Group PLC Earnings Release
 Britvic PLC                      Half Year 2015 Britvic PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Burberry Group PLC               Preliminary 2014/2015 Burberry Group
                                  PLC Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group                Half Year 2014/2015 Thomas Cook Group
 PLC                              PLC Earnings Release
 Bank of Georgia                  Q1 2015 Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC
 Holdings PLC                     Earnings Release
   
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

