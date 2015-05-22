UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday May 22

LONDON, May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.1 percent higher at 7,013,47 points, lon Thursday, with energy stocks tracking a rally in oil prices and miners banking on China further stimulating its economy. * HSBC - HSBC Holdings Plc is exploring the sale of its Brazilian unit, the UK-based lender said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on Friday. A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reversed a $2.46 billion judgment against HSBC Holdings Plc in a long-running securities fraud class action stemming from a consumer finance business it bought more than a decade ago. * BANKS - Britain's new banks are achieving superior returns than larger rivals, picking up customers shunned by bigger lenders since the 2007-9 financial crisis, consultancy KPMG said on Friday. A top U.S. regulator issued a scathing dissent late on Thursday over her agency's decision to grant a series of regulatory waivers to five big banks, including Barclays and RBS, which pleaded guilty to market manipulation on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Quintain Estates And Full Year 2014 Quintain Development PLC Estates And Development PLC Earnings Release Severn Trent PLC Preliminary 2014/2015 Severn Trent Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)