UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday May 22

LONDON, May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 7 to 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.1 percent higher at 7,013,47 points,
lon Thursday, with energy stocks tracking a rally in oil prices and miners
banking on China further stimulating its economy.
    
    * HSBC - HSBC Holdings Plc is exploring the sale of its Brazilian
unit, the UK-based lender said in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on
Friday. 
    
     A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reversed a $2.46 billion judgment against
HSBC Holdings Plc in a long-running securities fraud class action stemming from
a consumer finance business it bought more than a decade ago. 

    * BANKS - Britain's new banks are achieving superior returns than larger
rivals, picking up customers shunned by bigger lenders since the 2007-9
financial crisis, consultancy KPMG said on Friday.
    
    A top U.S. regulator issued a scathing dissent late on Thursday over her
agency's decision to grant a series of regulatory waivers to five big banks,
including Barclays and RBS, which pleaded guilty to market
manipulation on Wednesday. 
    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
    
 Quintain Estates And                        Full Year 2014 Quintain
 Development PLC                             Estates And Development PLC
                                             Earnings Release
 Severn Trent PLC                            Preliminary 2014/2015 Severn
                                             Trent Plc Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

