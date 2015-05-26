UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 26

LONDON, May 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 4 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's top share index hit closed up 0.3 percent at 7,031.72 points at
its highest level in 10 days on Friday, driven by a jump in network operator
Vodafone's shares, which hit a 14-year high on the back of potential
merger activity.
* VODAFONE - Investors are encouraging Vodafone to spin-off its
emerging markets operations and seek a 120 billion pound ($185.38 billion)
merger with Liberty Global, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton confirmed its demerger of South32 had
been completed.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The world's fossil fuel reserves cannot be
burned unless some way is found to capture their carbon emissions, Royal Dutch
Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden told the Guardian in an
interview on Friday.
* EU REFERENDUM - Britain must "get on with it" and hold its planned
referendum on whether to leave the European Union no later than next year to
avoid a long period of damaging uncertainty, the country's leading manufacturing
association said.
The Bank of England plans to assess the implications of a possible British
exit from the European Union, it said in a statement, confirming an email it
inadvertently sent to a newspaper about the supposedly confidential research
project.
* MOTOR INSURERS - British motor insurers last year boosted their financial
results by drawing on a large proportion of the reserves they had built up
against future claims, consultancy Deloitte said on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Micro Focus Micro Focus International PLC
International PLC Pre-Close Update
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.6473 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)