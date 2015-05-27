UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

LONDON May 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 4 to 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1.2 percent at 6,948.99 points on
Tuesday.
* BRITAIN/EU REFERENDUM: Britain's Queen Elizabeth will set out the
government's plans for a European Union membership referendum on Wednesday as
Prime Minister David Cameron faces pressure to explain when it will be held and
what changes to the EU he wants before then.
* AER LINGUS : The Irish government agreed on Tuesday to sell its 25
percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of
British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid for the Irish carrier.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) is
one of many prospective bidders that have shown an interest in buying Granite, a
13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle earmarked for
sale by the UK government, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* OIL: Crude futures rose on Wednesday to recover ground from sharp drops in
the previous session.
* METALS: London copper climbed away from a four-week low on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)