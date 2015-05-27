UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON May 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract edged up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, with the market expected to be supported by firmer commodities prices. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1.2 percent at 6,948.99 points on Tuesday.

* BRITAIN/EU REFERENDUM: Britain's Queen Elizabeth will set out the government's plans for a European Union membership referendum on Wednesday as Prime Minister David Cameron faces pressure to explain when it will be held and what changes to the EU he wants before then.

* AER LINGUS : The Irish government agreed on Tuesday to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid for the Irish carrier.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) is one of many prospective bidders that have shown an interest in buying Granite, a 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle earmarked for sale by the UK government, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* ROLLS ROYCE : Engineering group Rolls Royce said it had won an 80 million euro military contract.

* DE LA RUE : Banknote printer De La Rue warned of challenging market conditions as it reported annual results.

* TELFORD HOMES : Housebuilder Telford Homes posted higher profits and issued an upbeat outlook.

* PLUS500 : Financial markets trading company Plus500 said its business performance had been impacted by recent problems.

* OIL: Crude futures rose on Wednesday to recover ground from sharp drops in the previous session.

* METALS: London copper climbed away from a four-week low on Wednesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)