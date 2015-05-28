版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday May 28

LONDON, May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 2 to 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The FTSE 100 closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,033.33 points on Wednesday,
recouping its fall in the previous session, boosted by gains for CRH and
IAG. 
    
    * British consumer confidence surged this month to its highest level in a
year as more households expected their finances to improve in the coming 12
months, a survey showed on Thursday. 
    
    * GREECE - Greece must make greater efforts if it wants to reach an
agreement with its creditors, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on
Wednesday. 
    
    *  MINERS - Major iron ore miners are unlikely to create a cartel and agree
on output cuts to shore up prices, with weakening demand expected to intensify
competition, Goldman Sachs said. 
    
    * AUTOMOBILES - British car production fell slightly in April compared with
the same month last year, as stronger demand at home failed to outweigh a fall
in exports, an industry body said on Thursday. 
    
    * GLENCORE - Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining
part of its stake in mining company Glencore, and has priced shares in the
accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on
Wednesday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Tate & Lyle PLC                         Full Year 2014/2015 Tate &
                                         Lyle PLC Earnings Release
 Helical Bar PLC                         Full Year 2014 Helical Bar
                                         PLC Earnings Release
 PayPoint PLC                            Full Year 2014 PayPoint PLC
                                         Earnings Release
 IG Group Holdings                       IG Group Holdings PLC
 PLC                                     Pre-Close Trading Statement
                                         Release
 Infinis Energy PLC                      Full Year 2014 Infinis Energy
                                         PLC Earnings Release
 Kingfisher PLC                          Q1 2015 Kingfisher PLC
                                         Trading Statement Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

