UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday May 28

LONDON, May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 2 to 5 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,033.33 points on Wednesday,
recouping its fall in the previous session, boosted by gains for CRH and
IAG.
* British consumer confidence surged this month to its highest level in a
year as more households expected their finances to improve in the coming 12
months, a survey showed on Thursday.
* GREECE - Greece must make greater efforts if it wants to reach an
agreement with its creditors, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* MINERS - Major iron ore miners are unlikely to create a cartel and agree
on output cuts to shore up prices, with weakening demand expected to intensify
competition, Goldman Sachs said.
* AUTOMOBILES - British car production fell slightly in April compared with
the same month last year, as stronger demand at home failed to outweigh a fall
in exports, an industry body said on Thursday.
* GLENCORE - Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining
part of its stake in mining company Glencore, and has priced shares in the
accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on
Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Tate & Lyle PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Tate &
Lyle PLC Earnings Release
Helical Bar PLC Full Year 2014 Helical Bar
PLC Earnings Release
PayPoint PLC Full Year 2014 PayPoint PLC
Earnings Release
IG Group Holdings IG Group Holdings PLC
PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement
Release
Infinis Energy PLC Full Year 2014 Infinis Energy
PLC Earnings Release
Kingfisher PLC Q1 2015 Kingfisher PLC
Trading Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
