UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday May 28

(Adds ex-dividends)
LONDON May 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
steady on Thursday, with futures on the index edging 0.1 percent lower
ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed 1.2 percent higher at 7,033.33 points on Wednesday,
recouping its fall in the previous session, boosted by gains for CRH and
IAG.
* KINGFISHER - Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvement
retailer, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first quarter retail profit, helped by a
strong performance at Screwfix which lifted sales at its British arm.
* TATE & LYLE - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported
adjusted full-year profit in line with its forecast on Thursday and signalled
that the restructuring it is undertaking will yield fruit over time.
* SPORTS DIRECT - Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer, raised its full-year earnings per share (EPS) and profit outlook on
Thursday due to lower interest charges and what it described as a prudent
depreciation policy.
* PAYPOINT - The provider of bill payment services said its
full-year pretax profit rose 7.7 percent, driven by its retail services business
and growth in Romania.
* British consumer confidence surged this month to its highest level in a
year as more households expected their finances to improve in the coming 12
months, a survey showed on Thursday.
* GREECE - Greece must make greater efforts if it wants to reach an
agreement with its creditors, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* MINERS - Major iron ore miners are unlikely to create a cartel and agree
on output cuts to shore up prices, with weakening demand expected to intensify
competition, Goldman Sachs said.
* AUTOMOBILES - British car production fell slightly in April compared with
the same month last year, as stronger demand at home failed to outweigh a fall
in exports, an industry body said on Thursday.
* GLENCORE - Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining
part of its stake in mining company Glencore, and has priced shares in the
accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on
Wednesday.
* EX-DIVIDENDS - Imperial Tobacco, Marks & Spencer and
Whitbread will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no
longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. The effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 1.96 points off the
index.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)