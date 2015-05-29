UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON May 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 5 points higher, or up as much as 0.07 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,040.92 points in the previous session.
* London copper was facing its first monthly drop since January on Friday, pressured by ample inventories of refined metal, but prospects that Chinese stimulus measures would revive demand kept a floor under prices.
* Crude futures rose around 1 percent on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week although prices are set for a weekly drop on a stronger dollar.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.