UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 3

LONDON, June 3 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat on Wednesday.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.4 percent to 6,928.27 points on Tuesday.

* GREECE: Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.

* FIFA: Sepp Blatter rocked the world of soccer on Tuesday by saying he would step down as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation that now includes the 79-year-old chief himself.

* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton, the world's biggest mining company, warned on Wednesday that a global oversupply of commodities that is putting pressure on prices is likely to be prolonged.

* ROYAL MAIL /TUI: Britain's postal operator Royal Mail on Wednesday named joint TUI AG chief executive Peter Long as its new Chairman, replacing Donald Brydon who will depart in September.

* DIXONS CARPHONE : Dixons Carphone, the European electricals and mobile phone retailer, raised profit guidance for its 2014-15 year after quarterly trading smashed expectations.

* BRITISH HOUSE PRICES: British house price growth slowed in May as expected after a big jump in April, taking the annual rate of growth to its lowest in nearly two years, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Several environmental groups sued the United States on Tuesday to derail Royal Dutch Shell PLC's plan to drill in the Arctic Ocean as soon as July.

* BILL ACKMAN/NOMAD FOODS : Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund has taken a position in Nomad Foods Limited, a young company created to make acquisitions in the food industry, according to a release made by the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Bloomberg News also reported that Nomad was in early talks to buy frozen food producer Findus.

* ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca Plc would consider acquiring a developer of a new type of cancer therapy aimed at supercharging the body's immune response, Bloomberg quoted Chief Executive Pascal Soriot as saying on Tuesday.

* BRITAIN/EU: London's financial district will grow its economic output by more than a third and employ 10 percent more people over the next decade if threats including a possible British exit from the European Union don't materialise, according to a study.

* WPP : Investors should revolt at advertising group WPP's annual shareholders' meeting over pay, bonuses, board make-up and choice of auditor, leading European investor-voting advisory group PIRC said on Tuesday.

* SEVEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT: Wealth manager Seven Investment Management is in talks about a possible sale to Cayzer Family Investment trust, the Financial Times reported.

* OIL: Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as oversupply weighed on markets.

