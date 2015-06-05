UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

LONDON, June 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 20 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Greece delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his leftist supporters, demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off default.

* The UK blue chip index ended 1.3 percent lower at 6,859.24 points in the previous session.

* Oil markets stabilized in cautious trading ahead of an OPEC decision that is likely to keep the market oversupplied and sets aside warnings of a second lurch lower in prices as some members like Iraq and Iran look to ramp up exports.

* London copper was set to rack up its third weekly loss in a row on expectations of a summer slowdown, while nickel was due to log the biggest climb among base metals as traders bet on dwindling ore stocks.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Bellway PLC Interim Management Statement Release

- Full Year 2014/2015 Halfords Group PLC Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014/2015 KCOM Group PLC Earnings Release

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)