UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON, June 10 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract
edged down 0.1 percent on Wednesday. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,753.80 points on
Tuesday.
* SAINSBURY : British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday posted a
sixth straight quarter of declining underlying sales as deflation continued to
weigh on the business.
* WEIR : Engineering company Weir said its oil and gas division was
having a challenging second quarter.
* BOOHOO.COM : Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com Plc posted higher
sales.
* FLYBE : Airline Flybe reported a loss.
* FIRSTGROUP : Transport company FirstGroup said overall trading had
been line with the management's expectations.
* EU REFERENDUM: Lawmakers on Tuesday backed Prime Minister David Cameron's
plan for a referendum on Britain's EU membership, but a heated debate
highlighted passions that could split his Conservative Party and re-open
Scotland's bid for independence.
* BRITISH ECONOMY: British finance minister George Osborne will seek to
burnish his deficit-cutting credentials on Wednesday, fresh from a decisive
Conservative victory in last month's election, by reinforcing a long-term
commitment to run budget surpluses.
* BARCLAYS /RBS : Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded
several U.K. and German banks, including Deutsche Bank AG and
Barclays Plc, saying it considers government support for these banks to be
uncertain.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : A single dose of GlaxoSmithKline's human
papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine could prevent the majority of cervical cancers,
saving money and improving uptake of a potentially life-saving vaccination,
scientists said on Wednesday.
* AIRLINE TAX: Abolishing its tax on air travel could boost Britain's
economy by 1.7 percent by 2020, British Airways and easyJet
said on Wednesday, calling on the government to go beyond recent concessions on
the duty.
* UNILEVER : Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on
Wednesday it is naming Unilever executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new
Chief Executive effective in October, replacing Juergen Steinemann, who is
stepping down in August.
* WPP : Martin Sorrell, boss of the world's biggest advertising group
WPP, saw off another shareholder revolt over his 43 million pound ($65.7
million) pay package at the company's annual meeting on Tuesday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)