UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday June 11

LONDON, June 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open roughly steady on Thursday, with futures on the index up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The FTSE 100 index ended up 76.47 points, or 1.1 percent higher, at 6,782.41 points on Wednesday, led by advances in banking group Standard Chartered and supermarket chain Sainsbury.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Britain will start selling its 32 billion-pound stake in Royal Bank of Scotland in the coming months, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday, giving up on his previous intention to only sell the shares for a profit.

* ROYAL MAIL - The British government on Wednesday said it would sell half of its remaining stake in Royal Mail, leaving it with about 15 percent of the postal service that was wholly state owned until 2013.

Shares of Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L are likely to be priced at 500 pence each, after a source close to the share sale said that orders below that level were likely to miss out.

* LLOYDS - The British government's stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc LLOY.L fell to 17.9 percent from 19.93 percent after it sold about 780 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

* FINANCIAL REGULATION - Britain announced a clamp-down on abusive practices in financial markets on Wednesday after a string of scandals involving the banking system, and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said "the age of irresponsibility is over."

* GROCERS - Britain's four biggest grocers, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, will lose 4 percent of their market share by 2020 as fast growing discounters Aldi and Lidl continue to expand, Moody's forecasts.

* HSBC - Spanish bank BBVA is considering making an offer for British bank HSBC's businesses in Brazil and Turkey, senior bank executive Vicente Rodero said at an annual meeting in Mexico City, website CNNExpansion reported on Wednesday.

* HOME RETAIL - Britain's biggest household goods retailer said quarterly sales at its Argos business fell, hurt by market declines in key electrical and seasonal product categories.

* WS ATKINS - The British engineering and design consultancy posted a 15 percent rise in full-year profit, just ahead of analyst expectations, and said its outlook remained positive.

* PETROFAC - Petrofac has been awarded an engineering and procurement contract by Petroleum Development Oman to provide services for its Yibal Khuff Project, worth around $900 million.

* MULBERRY - British handbag maker Mulberry said its switch to more affordable prices had sent sales up strongly at the start of its new fiscal year after its ill-fated move upmarket resulted in a 74 percent collapse in full-year profit.

* SHIRE - Olivier Bohuon has been appointed to its Shire's board of directors, the pharmaceutical company said. He has served as chief executive officer of Smith & Nephew Plc.

* HOUSE PRICES - British house prices look set to become less affordable over the next three months after a decisive result at last month's election failed to trigger an expected return of sellers to the market, property valuers said on Thursday.

* EX-DIVS - Johnson Matthey and Vodafone will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, and are set to trim 8.4 points off the FTSE 100.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Alistair Smout)