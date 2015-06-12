UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

LONDON, June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
20 to 26 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,846.74 points in the
previous session.
* Oil futures dipped after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output
further to meet strong demand.
* London copper edged up from near three-month lows hit the session before,
but was facing its fourth consecutive weekly fall as worsening economic
indicators from top consumer China undermined its demand outlook.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)