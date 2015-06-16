UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

LONDON, June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 was seen edging lower
at the open on Tuesday, with futures on the index down 0.2
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,710.52 on Monday.
* BANKS - Britain looks set to be exempt from a European Union law that aims
to end "too big to fail" banks by reining in trading risks, diplomatic sources
said on Monday.
* FINANCIALS - The head of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has
played down the impact of a possible exit from the European Union, telling the
Wall Street Journal that the move would have little effect on the financial
services sector.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - A Royal Dutch Shell PLC drilling rig that
will search for oil in the Arctic left its temporary base in Seattle on Monday
for the trip north to Alaska as dozens of activists in kayaks tried to stop it,
authorities said.
* ASHTEAD - The British industrial equipment hire group said it was
confident for its medium term outlook after it posted a record high in
underlying pretax profit on Tuesday, on strong demand in the United States and
Britain.
* WHITBREAD - Britain's Whitbread posted a 4.3 percent rise in first
quarter underlying group sales on Tuesday, helped by strong demand at its budget
hotel chain Premier Inn and continued growth in its Costa Coffee business.
* ROYAL MAIL - Britain said it would review the regulation of Royal
Mail after the withdrawal of rival Whistl from the direct delivery
letter market left the former state-owned provider with no national competition.
* CREST NICHOLSON - The British housebuilder said on Tuesday that
it would increase the number of homes its planned to build over the coming years
after posting a 52 percent rise in pretax profit in the first half of its
reporting year.
* APR ENERGY PLC - APR Energy said it expected its 2015 results to
be significantly below market expectations, hurt by higher-than-anticipated
costs of exiting from Libya and delayed negotiations on contracts it was
pursuing.
* PETROCELTIC INTERNATIONAL -The Irish oil producer said it sold its
Romanian unit to GVC Investment BV as it exits high-risk exploration ventures.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)