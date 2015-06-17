UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday June 17

LONDON, June 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 13 to 17 points, or 0.25 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,710.10 points - flat in
percentage terms but above an intraday low of 6,656.90 points which marked its
lowest level since late January, as it received a boost from tobacco stocks.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is investing
$95 million to create a new U.S. research institute led by a top genomics
professor to investigate how a cell's operating system works.
* TESCO - Any buyer of Tesco's $6 billion South Korea unit will
need a strategy to boost returns in a lethargic and saturated market for
traditional retailers, likely involving real estate sales and a greater focus on
Internet shopping.
* REXAM - European Union market competition regulators are set to
decide by July 20 whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger
deal between Ball Corp and Rexam Plc, the world's two largest makers of
drinks cans.
UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Full Year 2014 Berkeley Group
Holdings PLC Earnings Release
Betfair Group PLC Full Year 2015 Betfair Group PLC
Earnings Release
