UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday June 18

LONDON, June 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 20 to 23 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 0.4 percent lower at 6,680.55 points
on Wednesday, as losses in grocers and caution before a Federal Reserve
announcement later in the day weighed on the market.
* The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon and likely
strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, but
concerns remain over the recovery of the labor market, U.S. Federal Reserve
officials said on Wednesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Canada's environment ministry said on
Wednesday it approved a Royal Dutch Shell Plc-led liquefied natural gas export
terminal on British Columbia's coast, contingent on the project meeting 50
environmental, social and operational conditions.
* LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group's Chief Executive, Antonio
Horta-Osorio, will on Thursday call for British banks to accept new rules
designed to protect their domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their
operations.
* MINERS - Mining and trading company Glencore and X2, a vehicle
set up by former Xstrata CEO Mick Davis, are among the companies that placed
bids last week for two Anglo American copper mines in Chile, sources
said this week.
* EU REFERENDUM - A European Union without Britain would be "impossible",
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday, after talks with Prime
Minister David Cameron about his plans to reshape Britain's EU ties before an
in-out membership referendum.
Martin Schulz, speaker of the European Parliament, said on Wednesday that
British Prime Minister David Cameron's demand to amend the European Union's
pre-amble has no chance of success, the Guardian reported.
* INSURANCE - British household insurance could next year see its first
underwriting loss since 2007, as benign weather conditions have kept prices low
in a competitive market, consultants Deloitte said on Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Poundland Group PLC Full Year 2014 Poundland Group
PLC Earnings Release
Premier Farnell PLC Q1 2015 Premier Farnell PLC
Trading Statement Release
Findel PLC Full Year 2014 Findel PLC
Earnings Release
Darty PLC Full Year 2014/2015 Darty PLC
Earnings Release
