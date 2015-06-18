UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday June 18

(Adds company news)

LONDON, June 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 23 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 0.4 percent lower at 6,680.55 points on Wednesday, as losses in grocers and caution before a Federal Reserve announcement later in the day weighed on the market.

* The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, but concerns remain over the recovery of the labor market, U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Canada's environment ministry said on Wednesday it approved a Royal Dutch Shell Plc-led liquefied natural gas export terminal on British Columbia's coast, contingent on the project meeting 50 environmental, social and operational conditions.

* LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group's Chief Executive, Antonio Horta-Osorio, will on Thursday call for British banks to accept new rules designed to protect their domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their operations.

* POUNDLAND - British discount retailer Poundland met forecasts with a 19 percent rise in annual profit, though the firm cautioned that it expects the first half to be subdued after its sales growth slowed in its new financial year.

* PREMIER FARNELL - Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, said first-half adjusted operating profit would be marginally below last year as it works to implement a new global structure.

* MINERS - Mining and trading company Glencore and X2, a vehicle set up by former Xstrata CEO Mick Davis, are among the companies that placed bids last week for two Anglo American copper mines in Chile, sources said this week.

* EX-DIVS - 3I Group, Land Securities and Severn Trent trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 1.21 points off the index.

* EU REFERENDUM - A European Union without Britain would be "impossible", Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday, after talks with Prime Minister David Cameron about his plans to reshape Britain's EU ties before an in-out membership referendum.

Martin Schulz, speaker of the European Parliament, said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister David Cameron's demand to amend the European Union's pre-amble has no chance of success, the Guardian reported.

* INSURANCE - British household insurance could next year see its first underwriting loss since 2007, as benign weather conditions have kept prices low in a competitive market, consultants Deloitte said on Thursday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)