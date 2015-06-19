UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

LONDON, June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index finished 0.4 percent higher at 6,707.88 points in the previous session, after falling to 6,625.16, its lowest since late January, earlier in the session.

* Oil prices were little changed in thin trade, with a forecast of higher output by U.S. shale oil producers this year adding to worries over demand and preventing the market from extending the previous session's gains.

* London copper eased and was on track for a fifth weekly fall, with a seasonal ebb in Chinese demand expected to keep eroding prices.

