UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

LONDON, June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index
headed for a sharp decline at the open on Monday on deepening
debt crisis in Greece, with the country closing its banks and
imposing capital controls.
* Futures for the index were down 2.4 percent by
0623 GMT, while financial bookmakers predicted the FTSE 100
index to open 78 to 200 points lower, or down as much as 3
percent.
* After bailout talks between the Greece's leftwing
government and foreign lenders broke down at the weekend, the
European Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's
banks, leaving Athens with little choice but to shut down the
system to keep the banks from collapsing.
* Greek banks will be closed and the Athens stock market
shut all week, and there will be a daily 60 euro limit on cash
withdrawals from cash machines, which will reopen on Tuesday.
* Capital controls are likely to last for many months at
least, while Greece also faces defaulting on 1.6 billion euros
($1.8 billion) of loans from the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) that are due for repayment on Tuesday.
* China shares dived another 7 percent, bringing the losses
in the past two weeks to 25 percent, with the Chinese central
bank's measures on Saturday to support the economy unable to
calm jittery investors.
* The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut lending rates for
the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash
that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to
support an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in
a quarter century.
* RIO TINTO - The mining firm has pledged to invest
at least $250 million to $300 million in the construction of the
underground section of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold
mine in Mongolia this year, Mongolia's prime minister said on
Friday.
* LADBROKES - The company said its business review
presentation scheduled for June 30 will be deferred until
further notice.
