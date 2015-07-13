UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 13

(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON, July 13 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract fell
0.6 percent on Monday, as euro zone leaders demanded Athens enact key reforms
this week before they open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the euro
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.4 percent at 6,673.88 points on Friday,
marking its highest level in more than a week.
* GREECE: Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt
Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week
to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in
the European currency area.
* PLATFORM SPECIALTY /ALENT : Chemicals maker Platform
Specialty Products Corp said it would buy Alent Plc for about 1.35 billion
pounds ($2.09 billion) in cash.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland is winding down its
Greek operation and is putting its $5 billion shipping loans portfolio up for
sale as the group scales back non-core activities, finance sources familiar with
the plans said on Friday.
* AMPLATS : World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
said on Monday it expected its interim earnings to rise by almost 1,500
percent as it recovers from a five-month strike last year and benefits from a
weaker rand currency.
* BLUEFIELD EUROPEAN SOLAR FUND: Bluefield European Solar Fund is planning
to raise a minimum of 200 million euros ($222.8 million) through a listing on
the London Stock Exchange.
* BP : BP, which agreed to pay $18.7 billion to settle the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill issue, is now facing threat from tens of thousands of companies
who have filed claims seeking compensation, the Financial Times reported.
* BARCLAYS : British bank Barclays is considering an acquisition to
help split off its retail arm, the Financial Times reported.
* UNILEVER : Consumer goods group Unilever is stepping up its search
for a new chairman, Sky News reported.
* CONSUMER SPENDING: British consumer spending recorded the biggest annual
increase during the second quarter in five years, according to figures published
on Monday based on credit and debit card transactions from Visa Europe.
* MOTOR PREMIUMS: Comprehensive car insurance premiums in Britain rose in
the second quarter, with motorists paying 21 pounds ($33) more than a year
earlier, a study on showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)