UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

LONDON, July 14 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was
roughly flat on Tuesday ahead of the cash market open, with investors unsure
whether Greece would be able to get the support of its parliament behind a
bailout deal which sent them rallying in the previous session. For more on the
The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent up at 6,737.95 points on Monday,
with advances in banks - highly geared to market declines - adding the most
points to the index after euro zone leaders agreed on a road map to a third
bailout for near-bankrupt Greece.
* GREECE - The junior partner in Greece's ruling coalition will continue to
support the government but there are limits to its support, a party spokeswoman
of the Independent Greeks said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own party
furious at his capitulation to German demands for one of the most sweeping
austerity packages ever demanded of a euro zone government.
* ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
AstraZeneca's drug, Iressa, as a first-line treatment for a common form of lung
cancer. The drug was previously approved for use only in patients who did not
respond to chemotherapy.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had forged a
collaboration with the Francis Crick Institute, making it the first
pharmaceutical company to link up with the new biomedical centre based in
London.
* RETAIL SALES - British retail sales saw some of their strongest annual
growth in the past two years last month, boosted by warm weather at the end of
the month and an early start to summer sales, an industry body said on Tuesday.
* GENDER PAY GAP - Large firms in Britain will be required to publish
details of how much they pay men compared to women, under plans launched by
Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday. On average a woman in Britain earns 0.8
pounds ($1.24) for every one pound ($1.55) earned by a man, according to
official data.
* MICHAEL PAGE - The British staff recruitment firm said it was
positive on its outlook for the remainder of its financial year after posting a
10.8 percent rise in first half profit, boosted by strong demand in all four of
its regions.
* CARILLION - The support services company said it had seen a
significant rise in first-half revenue, putting it on track to meet market
expectations for 2015 and beyond.
* POLYMETAL - The London-listed Russian precious metals miner said
its revenues decreased 10 percent in the second quarter of 2015, year-on-year,
to $350 million.
