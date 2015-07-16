UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday July 16

(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open
slightly higher on Thursday, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the
* The UK blue chip index closed completely flat on Wednesday at 6,753.75
points, with investors unwilling to place strong bets in either direction ahead
of a crucial Greek parliament vote.
* GREECE - The Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded
by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep
Greece in the euro, but dozens of hardliners in the ruling Syriza party deserted
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto on Thursday posted a sharp rise in
second quarter iron ore output from a year ago as it battled to maintain its top
market position in China, even as selling prices deteriorate and bad weather
disrupted operations.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - Global mining company Anglo American expects to
take a $3 billion to $4 billion first-half write-off because of the slide in
prices for iron ore and coal, it said on Thursday.
* DIXONS CARPHONE - The European electrical goods and mobile phone
retailer, which was formed through a merger last year, beat forecasts with a 21
percent rise in yearly profit and said its integration was progressing well.
* BT - The British telecoms regulator said BT could be made to spin
off its networks unit, which wholesales capacity to rivals like Sky <SKYB.L and
TalkTalk TALK.L, to boost competition in the broadband market for consumers and
businesses.
* SPORTS DIRECT - Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer posted
a 21 percent rise in profit on Thursday but said it would cut its bonus scheme
earnings target for 2016 after failing to make the acquisitions necessary to
boost sales.
* LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday the UK government
had reduced its stake in the bank below 15 percent as it moves closer to full
privatisation.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group is planning to
sell an additional stake in its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution
Integral Logista Holdings SA, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing
sources.
* PREMIER OIL - Mexico's oil regulator on Wednesday awarded the
second block in its initial offshore tender to the consortium including Sierra
Oil & Gas, Premier Oil and Talos Energy.
* The number of British companies feeling confident about their financial
prospects fell to its lowest level since 2013, a survey showed, although the
same firms still increased their marketing budgets, reflecting a mixed view of
the economy.
* FTSE 250 firms Halma and WH Smith are among the
companies that are going ex-dividend on Thursday, although no FTSE 100 companies
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)