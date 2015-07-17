UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 17

(Adds company news)
LONDON, July 17 Britain's FTSE 100 was set to open flat
to slightly higher on Friday, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the
cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,796.45 points on
Thursday, lagging a 1.5 percent rise for the Euro STOXX 50, with
peripheral euro zone markets benefitting from a drop in yields after the
dramatic vote in the Greek parliament.
* GREECE - Europe moved to re-open funding to Greece's stricken economy on
Thursday after the parliament in Athens approved a new bailout programme in a
fractious vote that left the government without a majority.
Britain said it had secured a legally binding deal with other European Union
countries to fully protect any British money used in a 7 billion euro bridge
loan to Greece. {ID:nL5N0ZW4GG]
* BANK OF ENGLAND - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday
that the decision to hike interest rates from record low levels would come into
"sharper relief" around the turn of this year. Carney reiterated that interest
rate rises, when they come, would be gradual and to levels "about half as high
as historical averages".
* IAG - British Airways-owner IAG's takeover of Aer Lingus
moved closer on Thursday as the U.S. regulator gave its approval and the Irish
carrier's shareholders backed special resolutions linked to the deal. Investors
in Aer Lingus now have until 1200 GMT, July 30, to accept the 1.3-billion-euro
($1.4 billion) offer, after IAG extended the deadline.
* BARCLAYS - Wall Street's self-funded watchdog fined a unit of
Barclays $800,000 for violations related to how the bank reported stock trades
over a more than two-year period, hampering the regulator's ability to properly
monitor the market.
* MARKS & SPENCER'S - John Dixon, the head of Marks & Spencer's
non-food division, is to leave Britain's biggest clothing retailer to become
chief executive of another firm, M&S said on Thursday. The company said that in
line with its succession plans, Steve Rowe, the current boss of its food
business will take on responsibility for general merchandise.
* EVRAZ - One of Russia's largest steelmakers said on Friday its
second-quarter crude steel output fell 14 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.4
million tonnes. Evraz said the decrease was due to repair and maintenance works
at its steel mills in Russia.
* DRAGON OIL - Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd became the latest
shareholder of Dragon Oil Plc to say Emirates National Oil Co Ltd's (ENOC) offer
undervalued the oil producer.
* DCC - Support services group DCC said it sees significant rise in
earnings and operating profit.
* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - Online gambling firm 888 Holdings said on
Friday it had agreed to buy larger rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment
in a cash and stock deal valued at about 898 million pounds ($1.40
billion).
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)