UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

LONDON, July 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 10 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were flat by 0632 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,775.08 points in the previous session.

* BARCLAYS - The bank plans to cut more than 30,000 jobs within two years after firing Chief Executive Antony Jenkins this month, The Times reported on Sunday.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The British engineering company, under pressure after successive profit warnings, said its aero-engine business won two new contracts totalling $2.23 billion.

* BRITISH LAND COMPANY - The company said it had a good start to the year, adding that its first interim dividend payment for quarter ended 30 June 2015 would be 7.09 pence per share, a 2.5 percent increase on comparable period last year.

* UNILEVER - Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd announced on Sunday that it had signed a strategic partnership agreement with Unilever NV to help the consumer products group reach more Chinese shoppers.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The oil major, which is all set to acquire rival BG Group, may cut its capital expenditure for the year by several billion dollars from the previously announced $33 billion figure, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank's Chief Executive Bill Winters will take more direct responsibility for its biggest business divisions, as he seeks to restore the fortunes of the emerging markets-focused bank.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner said it expected H1 underlying earnings of $175 million from Amplats.

* TULLOW OIL - The company said it had suspended gas export from the Jubilee Field to Ghana Gas plant due to technical issues.

* Gold plunged 4 percent to its lowest in more than five years on Monday as sellers in top consumer China sold off the metal in a matter of minutes, just as bullion's safe-have status takes a fresh knock from mounting expectations of a U.S. rate hike.

* Oil prices edged lower as data showed Saudi Arabian exports fell to the lowest in five months despite record output, while a resurgence in U.S. drilling activity seen earlier this month seemed to fizzle out.

* London copper slipped to its lowest level in nearly a fortnight on Monday, trending towards six-year lows in the face of ample supply, stuttering demand growth in top user China and a stronger dollar.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)