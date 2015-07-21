UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

LONDON, July 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent firmer at 6,788.69 points in the
previous session.
* Gold prices stabilised, holding just above a five-year low, but with
investors still clinging to views of further price falls a day after the metal
lost 4 percent.
* Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a firm dollar and ample
supply of both crude and refined products.
* London copper was little changed near two-week lows as bets that the
United States would hike interest rates this year buoyed the dollar and reduced
the allure of metals, already grappling with a seasonal slowdown in Chinese
demand.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)