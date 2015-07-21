UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

(Adds futures prices, company news)
LONDON, July 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* Futures for the index were flat by 0646 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent firmer at 6,788.69 points in the
previous session.
* British car insurance premiums jumped by more than 5 percent in the second
quarter compared with the previous three months, and a rise in insurance tax is
likely to add to price increases, recovery service the AA said on
Tuesday.
* ROYAL MAIL - Britain's postal firm Royal Mail posted flat revenue
in its first quarter and said it would continue to focus on cost controls this
year as letter volumes fall and competition holds back growth in the parcels
market.
* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMS - The telecoms group active in the
Caribbean and Latin America said demand for broadband and video helped it grow
in the first quarter, as mobile revenue stalled.
* HSBC - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2
private-sector bank, late on Monday began exclusive talks to acquire HSBC
Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit, according to a person with direct knowledge of
the transaction.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - New York state's banking regulator has
intensified an investigation into Promontory Financial Group, a global
consulting firm, over its work for Standard Chartered, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
* GVC HOLDINGS - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings said it was
considering its options regarding peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment
, which recently accepted a bid from 888 Holdings Plc.
* PETROPAVLOVSK - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on
Tuesday it was on track to reach its full-year production capacity of 680,000
troy ounces but added this would not be optimal for cash generation.
* IG Group Holdings - Financial trading platform IG Group Holdings
said its full-year reported pretax profit fell 13 percent, dented by the
unprecedented surge in the Swiss franc in January when the Swiss National Bank
scrapped a cap on the currency.
* AO WORLD - Revenue growth in UK business for 3 months ended 30 June
2015 was 6.5 percent, with orders up 13.9 percent, the company said.
* Gold prices stabilised, holding just above a five-year low, but with
investors still clinging to views of further price falls a day after the metal
lost 4 percent.
* Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a firm dollar and ample
supply of both crude and refined products.
* London copper was little changed near two-week lows as bets that the
United States would hike interest rates this year buoyed the dollar and reduced
the allure of metals, already grappling with a seasonal slowdown in Chinese
demand.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)