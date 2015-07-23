UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

LONDON, July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
28-32 points or around 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index dropped to its lowest level in more than a week on
Wednesday and closed 1.5 percent weaker at 6,667.34.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed
external advisers to launch a fresh investigation into its treatment of small
business customers, sources familiar with the matter said.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday
granted Royal Dutch Shell two final permits to explore for crude in the Arctic
this summer, but said the company cannot drill into the oil zone until required
emergency equipment arrives in the region. [ID:nL1N1022O9}
* CAR PRODUCERS - British car production rose sharply last month, helped by
an upturn in the number of cars built for export and capping the strongest
half-year performance since 2008, an industry body said on Thursday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
REL.L Relx PLC Earnings Releases
SSE.L SSE PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
SAB.L SABMiller PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
ADN.L Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
HWDN.L Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Releases
HLMA.L Halma PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
BVIC.L Britvic PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
ULVR.L Unilever PLC Earnings Releases
KGF.L Kingfisher PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
DMGOa.L Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
SHP.L Shire PLC Earnings Releases
