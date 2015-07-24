UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

LONDON, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
28 to 29 points or 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,655.01 points on
Thursday, hit by weak earnings reports from Aberdeen Asset Management and SSE.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The world's first malaria vaccine got a green
light on Friday from European drugs regulators who recommended it should be
licensed for use in babies in Africa at risk of the mosquito-borne disease.
The shot, developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with
the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative, would be the first licensed human vaccine
against a parasitic disease and could help prevent millions of cases of malaria
in countries that use it.
* LONMIN - The platinum producer is set to cut more than 5,000 jobs
as a result of a slump in platinum prices, Sky News reported on Thursday.
* DIAGEO - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is
investigating if liquor company Diageo has been shipping excess inventory to
distributors to boost its results, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the inquiry.
* POLITICS - U.S. President Barack Obama told the BBC in an interview
excerpt that aired on Thursday that Britain must remain in the European Union to
maintain its global influence. [ID:nL1N1033IY}
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
VOD.L Vodafone Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
PSON.L Pearson PLC Earnings Releases
HMSO.L Hammerson PLC Earnings Releases
BAG.L A.G.Barr PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
AAL.L Anglo American PLC Earnings Releases
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)