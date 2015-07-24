UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

(Adds company news)
LONDON, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
28 to 29 points or 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
The blue-chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,655.01 points on Thursday,
hit by weak earnings reports from Aberdeen Asset Management and SSE.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The world's first malaria vaccine got a green
light on Friday from European drugs regulators who recommended it should be
licensed for use in babies in Africa at risk of the mosquito-borne disease.
The shot, developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with
the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative, would be the first licensed human vaccine
against a parasitic disease and could help prevent millions of cases of malaria
in countries that use it.
* VODAFONE - The world's second-largest mobile operator reported an
acceleration in its main quarterly sales growth on Friday as a cable TV
acquisition in its biggest market Germany lifted sales and consolidated the
overall return to growth for the British firm.
* LONMIN - The platinum producer said it would close two of its
shafts, affecting about 6,000 workers including contractors.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - The global mining company said it would maintain
its interim dividend on Friday as it posted a steep fall in first-half profit
hurt by a rout in metal prices.
* PEARSON - Pearson, the British group selling the Financial Times
in a $1.3 billion deal, increased its dividend and confirmed guidance on Friday
after first-half operating profit dipped, partly on the timing of textbook
adoption in the United States.
* HEATHROW - Britain's busiest airport Heathrow said it was focused on its
campaign to build a new runway after being named by a government-appointed
commission as the preferred site for expansion.
* LADBROKES - British bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral on Friday
agreed to merge, creating a 2.3 billion pound ($3.4 billion) business with
Britain's largest high street presence and one capable of better competing
online.
* DIAGEO - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is
investigating if liquor company Diageo has been shipping excess inventory to
distributors to boost its results, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the inquiry.
* AGGREKO - The temporary power firm warned that its annual profit
would come in at least 8 percent lower than currently expected due to less
favourable contract terms and a further slowdown in its oil and gas business in
North America.
* CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP - The British lender said it expected an
increase in its effective tax rate of around 5 percent in financial year 2017
due to the latest tax surcharge.
* POLITICS - U.S. President Barack Obama told the BBC in an interview
excerpt that aired on Thursday that Britain must remain in the European Union to
maintain its global influence. [ID:nL1N1033IY}
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)