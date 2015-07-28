UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

LONDON, July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 30 points higher or up 0.46 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,505.13 points on
Monday, falling for the fifth session in a row in its longest losing streak so
far in 2015.
* Coming up: GB GDP Prelim at 0830 GMT
* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday
that it is weighing up a bid for RSA Insurance, a British insurer with a market
capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).
* OIL SUPPLIERS - Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has asked oil suppliers to
submit offers to sell the South American country up to 70,000 barrels per day of
ultralight sweet crudes through contracts of one to five years, potential
bidders told Reuters.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
GKN.L GKN PLC Earnings Releases
JLT.L Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC Earnings Releases
NXT.L Next PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
SGRO.L SEGRO PLC Earnings Releases
ELM.L Elementis PLC Earnings Releases
TLPR.L Tullett Prebon PLC Earnings Releases
INF.L Informa PLC Earnings Releases
BP.L BP PLC Earnings Releases
PIC.L Pace PLC Earnings Releases
PFG.L Provident Financial PLC Earnings Releases
ITV.L ITV PLC Earnings Releases
DRX.L Drax Group PLC Earnings Releases
WSH.N Willis Group Holdings PLC Earnings Releases
DHT.N DHT Holdings Inc Earnings Releases
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)