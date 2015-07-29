UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

LONDON, July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 24-25 points or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday,
closing up 0.8 percent at 6,555.28 points as hopes for corporate deal-making and
robust corporate results offset market turmoil in China and worries about
emerging-market growth.
* RSA - Zurich Insurance Group said any offer it might
make for British rival RSA would probably be in cash.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays' new chairman John McFarlane is expected to
speed up cost cuts and asset sales at the British bank on Wednesday, when
quarterly results will be eclipsed by his strategic plans and the search for a
new chief executive.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Protesters began gathering in a riverside
park in Portland Tuesday evening, planning to drop kayaks in the water to
protest Wednesday's scheduled launch of a ship to be used by Royal Dutch Shell
for Arctic oil exploration.
* GLENCORE - Century Aluminum, which is controlled by
Glencore, said it will shut its Ravenswood smelter in West Virginia immediately
as it had failed to secure competitive power supply amid tough market
conditions.
* QUINTAIN ESTATES AND DEVELOPMENT - Quintain Estates and
Development Plc is in talks to be bought by private equity firm Lone Star Funds
in a deal that could value the London property group at more than 600 million
pounds ($936.30 million), Sky News reported on Tuesday.
* BANKING - Banks must make painful adjustments to how they operate in a
post-crisis world and not rely on policymakers turning back the overall
"regulatory dial", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CPI.L Capita PLC Earnings Releases
INDV.L Indivior PLC Earnings Releases
TATE.L Tate & Lyle PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
BATS.L British American Tobacco PLC Earnings Releases
CPG.L Compass Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
III.L 3i Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
NEX.L National Express Group PLC Earnings Releases
SJP.L St. James's Place PLC Earnings Releases
SJP.L St. James's Place PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
PARA.L Paragon Group of Companies Plc Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
MAB.L Mitchells & Butlers PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
LWDB.L Law Debenture Corporation PLC Earnings Releases
DTY.L Dignity PLC Earnings Releases
CAPCC.L Capital & Counties Properties PLC Earnings Releases
PETSP.L Pets at Home Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
BARC.L Barclays PLC Earnings Releases
SUBC.OL Subsea 7 SA Earnings Releases
SKYB.L SKY PLC Earnings Releases
GSK.L GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings Releases
TCY.L Telecity Group PLC Earnings Releases
TLW.L Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Releases
LRE.L Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Releases
RMV.L Rightmove PLC Earnings Releases
IPF.L International Personal Finance PLC Earnings Releases
EMG.L Man Group PLC Earnings Releases
JUP.L Jupiter Fund Management PLC Earnings Releases
NE.N Noble Corporation PLC Earnings Releases
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)