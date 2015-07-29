版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 29日 星期三 13:58 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

LONDON, July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 24-25 points or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday,
closing up 0.8 percent at 6,555.28 points as hopes for corporate deal-making and
robust corporate results offset market turmoil in China and worries about
emerging-market growth.
    
     * RSA - Zurich Insurance Group said any offer it might
make for British rival RSA would probably be in cash. 
    
    * BARCLAYS  - Barclays' new chairman John McFarlane is expected to
speed up cost cuts and asset sales at the British bank on Wednesday, when
quarterly results will be eclipsed by his strategic plans and the search for a
new chief executive. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Protesters began gathering in a riverside
park in Portland Tuesday evening, planning to drop kayaks in the water to
protest Wednesday's scheduled launch of a ship to be used by Royal Dutch Shell
for Arctic oil exploration. 
     
    * GLENCORE  - Century Aluminum, which is controlled by
Glencore, said it will shut its Ravenswood smelter in West Virginia immediately
as it had failed to secure competitive power supply amid tough market
conditions. 
    
    * QUINTAIN ESTATES AND DEVELOPMENT - Quintain Estates and
Development Plc is in talks to be bought by private equity firm Lone Star Funds
in a deal that could value the London property group at more than 600 million
pounds ($936.30 million), Sky News reported on Tuesday. 
    
    * BANKING - Banks must make painful adjustments to how they operate in a
post-crisis world and not rely on policymakers turning back the overall
"regulatory dial", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.
 
  

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 CPI.L    Capita PLC                          Earnings Releases
 INDV.L   Indivior PLC                        Earnings Releases
 TATE.L   Tate & Lyle PLC                     Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 BATS.L   British American Tobacco PLC        Earnings Releases
 CPG.L    Compass Group PLC                   Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 III.L    3i Group PLC                        Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 NEX.L    National Express Group PLC          Earnings Releases
 SJP.L    St. James's Place PLC               Earnings Releases
 SJP.L    St. James's Place PLC               Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 PARA.L   Paragon Group of Companies Plc      Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 MAB.L    Mitchells & Butlers PLC             Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 LWDB.L   Law Debenture Corporation PLC       Earnings Releases
 DTY.L    Dignity PLC                         Earnings Releases
 CAPCC.L  Capital & Counties Properties PLC   Earnings Releases
 PETSP.L  Pets at Home Group PLC              Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 BARC.L   Barclays PLC                        Earnings Releases
 SUBC.OL  Subsea 7 SA                         Earnings Releases
 SKYB.L   SKY PLC                             Earnings Releases
 GSK.L    GlaxoSmithKline PLC                 Earnings Releases
 TCY.L    Telecity Group PLC                  Earnings Releases
 TLW.L    Tullow Oil PLC                      Earnings Releases
 LRE.L    Lancashire Holdings Ltd             Earnings Releases
 RMV.L    Rightmove PLC                       Earnings Releases
 IPF.L    International Personal Finance PLC  Earnings Releases
 EMG.L    Man Group PLC                       Earnings Releases
 JUP.L    Jupiter Fund Management PLC         Earnings Releases
 NE.N     Noble Corporation PLC               Earnings Releases
   
        
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

