版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 30日 星期四 13:55 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

LONDON, July 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 6 points or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,631.00 points on
Wednesday after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session, when it snapped a
five-day losing streak.
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan's
second-biggest refiner, has agreed to buy about a 33 percent stake held by Royal
Dutch Shell in fifth-ranked Showa Shell Sekiyu for about 160 billion
yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported. 
    Protestors rappelled off a bridge and formed a kayak flotilla in Portland,
Oregon, on Wednesday hoping to delay Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic oil exploration
this summer by blocking the return of a ship to Alaska that holds emergency
equipment. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker, which was fined a record 3
billion yuan ($483 million) for corruption in China last year and is examining
possible staff misconduct elsewhere, faces new allegations of bribery in
Romania. 
    The world's first malaria vaccine, which won a green light last week from
European drugs regulators, will be rolled out gradually in Africa, its maker
GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday. 
    
    * BANK OF ENGLAND - New Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe will
retain a financial interest in one of the world's biggest hedge fund firms while
he sets interest rates, an arrangement that Britain's finance ministry said
posed no conflict of interest. 
    
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 FCAU.N     Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV       Earnings Releases
 RR.L       Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC           Earnings Releases
 MLC.L      Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC  Earnings Releases
 BAES.L     BAE Systems PLC                    Earnings Releases
 SDR.L      Schroders PLC                      Earnings Releases
 SXS.L      Spectris PLC                       Earnings Releases
 BOY.L      Bodycote PLC                       Earnings Releases
 INCH.L     Inchcape PLC                       Earnings Releases
 WEIR.L     Weir Group PLC                     Earnings Releases
 RPS.L      RPS Group PLC                      Earnings Releases
 MONY.L     Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC     Earnings Releases
 MERL.L     Merlin Entertainments PLC          Earnings Releases
 ESV.N      Ensco PLC                          Earnings Releases
 PBF.N      PBF Energy Inc                     Earnings Releases
 ABY.OQ     Abengoa Yield PLC                  Earnings Releases
 DGE.L      Diageo PLC                         Earnings Releases
 AZN.L      AstraZeneca PLC                    Earnings Releases
 BT.L       BT Group PLC                       Earnings Releases
 CNA.L      Centrica PLC                       Earnings Releases
 REX.L      Rexam PLC                          Earnings Releases
 SN.L       Smith & Nephew PLC                 Earnings Releases
 RBS.L      Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC   Earnings Releases
 BAB.L      Babcock International Group PLC    Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 IHG.L      InterContinental Hotels Group PLC  Earnings Releases
 HGGH.L     Henderson Group PLC                Earnings Releases
 TCG.L      Thomas Cook Group PLC              Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 INTUP.L    Intu Properties PLC                Earnings Releases
 GNDP.PA    Norbert Dentressangle SA           Earnings Releases
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐