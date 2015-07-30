UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

LONDON, July 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 6 points or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,631.00 points on Wednesday after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session, when it snapped a five-day losing streak. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan's second-biggest refiner, has agreed to buy about a 33 percent stake held by Royal Dutch Shell in fifth-ranked Showa Shell Sekiyu for about 160 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported. Protestors rappelled off a bridge and formed a kayak flotilla in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday hoping to delay Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic oil exploration this summer by blocking the return of a ship to Alaska that holds emergency equipment. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker, which was fined a record 3 billion yuan ($483 million) for corruption in China last year and is examining possible staff misconduct elsewhere, faces new allegations of bribery in Romania. The world's first malaria vaccine, which won a green light last week from European drugs regulators, will be rolled out gradually in Africa, its maker GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday. * BANK OF ENGLAND - New Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe will retain a financial interest in one of the world's biggest hedge fund firms while he sets interest rates, an arrangement that Britain's finance ministry said posed no conflict of interest. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: FCAU.N Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Earnings Releases RR.L Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Releases MLC.L Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC Earnings Releases BAES.L BAE Systems PLC Earnings Releases SDR.L Schroders PLC Earnings Releases SXS.L Spectris PLC Earnings Releases BOY.L Bodycote PLC Earnings Releases INCH.L Inchcape PLC Earnings Releases WEIR.L Weir Group PLC Earnings Releases RPS.L RPS Group PLC Earnings Releases MONY.L Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Earnings Releases MERL.L Merlin Entertainments PLC Earnings Releases ESV.N Ensco PLC Earnings Releases PBF.N PBF Energy Inc Earnings Releases ABY.OQ Abengoa Yield PLC Earnings Releases DGE.L Diageo PLC Earnings Releases AZN.L AstraZeneca PLC Earnings Releases BT.L BT Group PLC Earnings Releases CNA.L Centrica PLC Earnings Releases REX.L Rexam PLC Earnings Releases SN.L Smith & Nephew PLC Earnings Releases RBS.L Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Earnings Releases BAB.L Babcock International Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases IHG.L InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Earnings Releases HGGH.L Henderson Group PLC Earnings Releases TCG.L Thomas Cook Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases INTUP.L Intu Properties PLC Earnings Releases GNDP.PA Norbert Dentressangle SA Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)