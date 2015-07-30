UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

LONDON, July 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 6 points or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,631.00 points on
Wednesday after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session, when it snapped a
five-day losing streak.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan's
second-biggest refiner, has agreed to buy about a 33 percent stake held by Royal
Dutch Shell in fifth-ranked Showa Shell Sekiyu for about 160 billion
yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.
Protestors rappelled off a bridge and formed a kayak flotilla in Portland,
Oregon, on Wednesday hoping to delay Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic oil exploration
this summer by blocking the return of a ship to Alaska that holds emergency
equipment.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker, which was fined a record 3
billion yuan ($483 million) for corruption in China last year and is examining
possible staff misconduct elsewhere, faces new allegations of bribery in
Romania.
The world's first malaria vaccine, which won a green light last week from
European drugs regulators, will be rolled out gradually in Africa, its maker
GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND - New Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe will
retain a financial interest in one of the world's biggest hedge fund firms while
he sets interest rates, an arrangement that Britain's finance ministry said
posed no conflict of interest.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
FCAU.N Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Earnings Releases
RR.L Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Releases
MLC.L Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC Earnings Releases
BAES.L BAE Systems PLC Earnings Releases
SDR.L Schroders PLC Earnings Releases
SXS.L Spectris PLC Earnings Releases
BOY.L Bodycote PLC Earnings Releases
INCH.L Inchcape PLC Earnings Releases
WEIR.L Weir Group PLC Earnings Releases
RPS.L RPS Group PLC Earnings Releases
MONY.L Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Earnings Releases
MERL.L Merlin Entertainments PLC Earnings Releases
ESV.N Ensco PLC Earnings Releases
PBF.N PBF Energy Inc Earnings Releases
ABY.OQ Abengoa Yield PLC Earnings Releases
DGE.L Diageo PLC Earnings Releases
AZN.L AstraZeneca PLC Earnings Releases
BT.L BT Group PLC Earnings Releases
CNA.L Centrica PLC Earnings Releases
REX.L Rexam PLC Earnings Releases
SN.L Smith & Nephew PLC Earnings Releases
RBS.L Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Earnings Releases
BAB.L Babcock International Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
IHG.L InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Earnings Releases
HGGH.L Henderson Group PLC Earnings Releases
TCG.L Thomas Cook Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
INTUP.L Intu Properties PLC Earnings Releases
GNDP.PA Norbert Dentressangle SA Earnings Releases
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)