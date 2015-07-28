UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

(Updates futures, adds company news)
LONDON, July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 30 points higher or up 0.46 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. Futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,505.13 points on
Monday, falling for the fifth session in a row in its longest losing streak so
far in 2015.
* Coming up: GB GDP Prelim at 0830 GMT
* British Prime Minister David Cameron sought to forge closer business ties
with Indonesia on Tuesday, saying British investment could easily double if
deals can be clinched on infrastructure projects.
* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - The company said it would buy German
drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. specialty generic drugs business for about
$2.65 billion in cash and stock to bolster its presence in the United States.
* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - The Engineering turnaround specialist said
it would sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc HON.N for 3.3
billion pounds ($5.14 billion) in cash.
* DRAX - The power producer Drax reported an 18 percent rise in
first-half core earnings thanks to higher production at its power plant and said
it had started a strategic review to re-assess its long-term business model.
* BP - BP reported a second-quarter profit of $1.3 billion on
Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations, after taking a $9.8 billion pretax
charge related to a settlement with U.S. authorities over the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico spill.
* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday
that it is weighing up a bid for RSA Insurance, a British insurer with a market
capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).
* GKN - British engineering company GKN said it agreed to acquire
Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million euros ($781 million)
including debt to strengthen its position as a supplier to aeroplane
manufacturers.
* ITV - The British broadcaster said it expected its net advertising
revenue to improve slightly in the second-half, helped by the Rugby World Cup.
* NEXT - Britain's second-largest clothing retailer edged-up its
annual sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday after beating its own guidance for
first half sales growth.
* VIRGIN MONEY - The British bank said its first-half profit jumped
37 percent, bolstered by a surge in mortgage lending.
* OIL SUPPLIERS - Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has asked oil suppliers to
submit offers to sell the South American country up to 70,000 barrels per day of
ultralight sweet crudes through contracts of one to five years, potential
bidders told Reuters.
* GLOO NETWORKS - Gloo Networks, an acquisition vehicle aimed at the media
sector, is to list on London's AIM and will target companies worth up to 1
billion pounds ($1.56 billion), the company said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)