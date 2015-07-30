UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

(Adds company news) LONDON, July 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 6 points or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,631.00 points on Wednesday after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session, when it snapped a five-day losing streak. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it will further reduce 2015 capital investment to $30 billion, down by 20 percent from a year ago as it expects the downturn in oil prices to "last for several years." Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan's second-biggest refiner, has agreed to buy about a 33 percent stake held by Royal Dutch Shell in fifth-ranked Showa Shell Sekiyu for about 160 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported. Protestors rappelled off a bridge and formed a kayak flotilla in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday hoping to delay Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic oil exploration this summer by blocking the return of a ship to Alaska that holds emergency equipment. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker, which was fined a record 3 billion yuan ($483 million) for corruption in China last year and is examining possible staff misconduct elsewhere, faces new allegations of bribery in Romania. The world's first malaria vaccine, which won a green light last week from European drugs regulators, will be rolled out gradually in Africa, its maker GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank reported a modest increase in second quarter profit after booking a 1.05 billion pounds charge for the costs of restructuring its business and setting aside 459 million to deal with conduct and litigation issues. * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds Banking Group said it sold a portfolio of Irish commercial loans with a face value of 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) to a consortium including Goldman Sachs and Bank of Ireland . * SCHRODERS - Britain's biggest listed asset manager posted forecast-beating first-half profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its fixed income products. * CENTRICA - Britain's largest utility will sell up to 1 billion pounds worth of upstream and wind assets by 2017 and reduce net headcount by around 4,000 staff in a strategy shift that will see it put more emphasis on energy supply and services. * VODAFONE - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, blamed stiff competition as it reported a widening first-quarter loss on Thursday that missed analyst estimates. * BT GROUP - The British broadband market leader posted first-quarter revenue and core earnings in line with forecasts on Thursday and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations due to solid demand for broadband and its new Champions League pay-TV offering. * BAE SYSTEMS - Britain's biggest defence company BAE Systems reiterated guidance for marginal earnings growth this year, a forecast which it said remained conditional upon securing new orders for fighter jets. * HELLERMANNTYTON GROUP - Auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc said it will acquire HellermannTyton Group for about 1.07 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) to expand its electrical architecture global business. * ROLLS-ROYCE - The British engineering firm, under pressure after slashing profit forecasts three times in nine months, reported a 32 percent drop in first-half profit, which was slightly better than expected. * ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca revenue fell by a smaller-than-expected 7 percent in the second quarter, as income from spinning off assets offset generic competition to older medicines and a strong dollar. * DIAGEO - The world's largest spirits company posted flat full-year sales and weaker-than-expected earnings on Thursday, after grappling for months with problems such as wholesaler destocking and pricing pressure in vodka. * THOMAS COOK - Travel firm Thomas Cook said the cancellation of holidays to Tunisia after a beach resort gun attack and concerns regarding Greece's potential exit from the euro were expected to impact 2015 profit by about 25 million pounds ($39 million). * KAZ MINERALS - Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals said on Thursday it was on track to hit its annual copper production target despite a build-up of copper concentrate due to scheduled maintenance at a smelter. * BANK OF ENGLAND - New Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe will retain a financial interest in one of the world's biggest hedge fund firms while he sets interest rates, an arrangement that Britain's finance ministry said posed no conflict of interest.