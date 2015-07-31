UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 2 to 4 points, or 0.06 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,668.87 points on Thursday.
* ANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Corp agreed on Thursday to sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to copper miner Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L for $1 billion in cash, and both parties stressed that this was just the start of more cooperation.
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc has reached out to potential bidders, including InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and Wyndham Worldwide Corp, after deciding to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
* UK ECONOMY: British consumer morale eased in July as concerns about Greece and the global economy weighed on Britons' outlook for the economic situation over the next year, a survey showed on Friday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.