UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

LONDON, July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 2 to 4 points, or 0.06 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,668.87 points on Thursday.

* ANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Corp agreed on Thursday to sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to copper miner Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L for $1 billion in cash, and both parties stressed that this was just the start of more cooperation.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc has reached out to potential bidders, including InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and Wyndham Worldwide Corp, after deciding to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* UK ECONOMY: British consumer morale eased in July as concerns about Greece and the global economy weighed on Britons' outlook for the economic situation over the next year, a survey showed on Friday.

