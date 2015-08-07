CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 7

(Corrects date in headline) LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,747.09 points on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in miners and insurer RSA, though it briefly rallied off lows after a broadly dovish update from the Bank of England. * Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that the time for a first interest rate hike was getting closer as Britain's economic recovery continues to advance although the central bank still believes it is some way away. * British starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at the weakest pace in 18 months in July and firms hired staff at the slowest rate in over two years, according to a survey of recruitment agencies that adds to signs of a cooling labour market. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline received approval for Breo Ellipta for the treatment of adults with asthma. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BWY.L Bellway PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases WMH.L William Hill PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)