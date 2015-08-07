CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 7

(Corrects date in headline)
LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4
points higher, or up 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,747.09 points on
Thursday, weighed down by weakness in miners and insurer RSA, though it briefly
rallied off lows after a broadly dovish update from the Bank of England.
* Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday that the time
for a first interest rate hike was getting closer as Britain's economic recovery
continues to advance although the central bank still believes it is some way
away.
* British starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at the weakest pace in
18 months in July and firms hired staff at the slowest rate in over two years,
according to a survey of recruitment agencies that adds to signs of a cooling
labour market.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline received approval for Breo
Ellipta for the treatment of adults with asthma.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BWY.L Bellway PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
WMH.L William Hill PLC Earnings Releases
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)