UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 10

LONDON, Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
30 points or 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Friday, weighed down by
sharp drops in broadcaster ITV and bookmaker William Hill,
though it outperformed European peers.
* One of the leading contenders to head Britain's main opposition party said
he might make state ownership of key industries a central part of Labour's
ideology once again, restoring a policy famously scrapped by Tony Blair.
* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said on Sunday it would cut 380 jobs
at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in Australia, citing global market
conditions in the resources sector and a desire to ensure the project was
sustainable.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - A British investment fund will buy the Chilean
copper assets being sold by global miner Anglo American, a Chilean newspaper
reported on Saturday, without naming its source or identifying the fund.
* DIXONS CARPHONE - The personal data of up to 2.4 million customers
of Dixons Carphone may have been exposed in a cyber attack, the electrical goods
and mobile phone retailer said on Saturday.
* SSE - Forewind has scaled back by a third plans to build wind
farms at Dogger Bank in Britain's North Sea, which could nevertheless become the
world's largest wind project, it said on Friday.
Forewind -- a consortium of energy companies SSE, RWE Innogy UK,
Statkraft and Statoil -- gave no specific reason for the
decision.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
GHT.L Gresham Computing PLC Earnings Releases
ESUR.L esure Group PLC Earnings Releases
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)