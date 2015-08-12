UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 12

LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by around 40 points, or 0.6 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower on Tuesday, led by mining companies and luxury firm Burberry after China devalued its currency, raising the costs of imports. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CAL.L Capital & Regional PLC Earnings Releases GFS.L G4S PLC Earnings Releases NEPI.L New Europe Property Investments PLC Earnings Releases MRKT.OQ Markit Ltd Earnings Releases CLSH.L CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Releases BALF.L Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)