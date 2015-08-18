UK Stocks-FTSE seen opening up around 0.2 percent

LONDON Aug 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 15-17 points, or around 0.2 percent higher, on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,550.30 points on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell has entered a framework deal with a Chinese energy firm to jointly purchase and distribute liquefied natural gas, Shell said on Tuesday, a rare cooperation between a global energy company and a local private player.

The Obama administration also granted Royal Dutch Shell final clearance on Monday to resume drilling for oil and gas in the environmentally fragile Arctic Ocean for the first time since 2012, a move green groups vowed to fight.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped again on Tuesday as traders braced for lower refinery consumption after the U.S. summer.

* METALS: London copper slipped towards six-year lows on Tuesday weighed down by slow summer demand and fitful economic growth in China, while a stronger dollar also raised headwinds for commodities.

