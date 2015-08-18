UK Stocks-FTSE futures rise around 0.2 percent

(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON Aug 18 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose
around 0.2 percent on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,550.30 points on Monday.
* NATIONWIDE : Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide
said a new banking tax will cost the group 300 million pounds ($467
million) over the next five years, impacting its ability to lend.
* PERSIMMON : Housebuilder Persimmon reported higher first-half
profits.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell has entered a framework deal
with a Chinese energy firm to jointly purchase and distribute liquefied natural
gas, Shell said on Tuesday, a rare cooperation between a global energy company
and a local private player.
The Obama administration also granted Royal Dutch Shell final clearance on
Monday to resume drilling for oil and gas in the environmentally fragile Arctic
Ocean for the first time since 2012, a move green groups vowed to fight.
* JOHN WOOD GROUP : Oil services company John Wood Group reported a
fall in first-half revenues. It also kept its 2015 outlook unchanged and
announced a Gabon contract win from Shell.
* CAIRN ENERGY : Oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc said it
expected to start drilling operations at its oilfields in Senegal in the fourth
quarter.
* JOHN MENZIES : Distribution and aviation services company John
Menzies reported higher first-half revenues.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped again on Tuesday as traders braced for lower
refinery consumption after the U.S. summer.
* METALS: London copper slipped towards six-year lows on Tuesday weighed
down by slow summer demand and fitful economic growth in China, while a stronger
dollar also raised headwinds for commodities.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)