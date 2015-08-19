版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 19

LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 11-13 points or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,526.29 points on
Wednesday, more than 8 percent below its record high of 7,122.74, reached in
April. 
    
    * Tobacco companies - Electronic cigarettes are around 95 percent less
harmful than tobacco and should be promoted as a tool to help smokers quit, a
study by an agency of Britain's Department of Health said on Wednesday.
    Tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International and British
American Tobacco (BAT) have viewed e-cigarettes as a solution to
declining sales in Britain and the United States and have bought makers of the
metal devices. 
    
    * RBS - British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland has sold
its Luxembourg-based funds business to BlackFin Capital Partners, a private
equity firm that specialises in financial services. 
    
    * SABMILLER -  Japan's Kirin Holdings is set to buy Fraser
and Neave's (F&N) 55 percent stake in Myanmar's biggest brewer,
Myanmar Brewery Ltd, for $560 million, a source familiar with the deal said on
Wednesday.
    Reuters has previously reported that SABMiller was eyeing a stake in Myanmar
Brewery, and Kirin and Thailand's Boon Rawd Brewery could also be interested.
 
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED - Consulting firm Promontory Financial Group
LLC has agreed to pay $15 million to New York's banking regulator and refrain
from certain new business with state-regulated banks for six months after being
accused of whitewashing a report about sanctions compliance at Standard
Chartered Bank. 
    

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 IMT.L   Imperial Tobacco Group PLC   Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 ADML.L  Admiral Group PLC            Earnings Releases
 HIK.L   Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC    Earnings Releases
 HOCM.L  Hochschild Mining PLC        Earnings Releases
 ENQ.L   EnQuest PLC                  Earnings Releases
  
 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

