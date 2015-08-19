UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 19 - Futures edge lower

(Adds news, updates futures) LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 11-13 points or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,526.29 points on Tuesday, more than 8 percent below its record high of 7,122.74, reached in April. * Departing Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Tuesday that British interest rates are likely to rise from record low levels "pretty soon", and that this would be a sign of the economy returning to a more normal state. * GLENCORE - Miner and commodities trader Glencore posted a 29 percent fall in first-half earnings on Wednesday on sliding metal and oil prices and said capital spending next year was expected to be lower than this year. * ADMIRAL - British insurer Admiral posted a forecast-beating 1 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profits to 186.1 million pounds ($291.58 million) on Wednesday, helped by growing customer numbers and lower than expected claims. * TOBACCO COMPANIES - Electronic cigarettes are around 95 percent less harmful than tobacco and should be promoted as a tool to help smokers quit, a study by an agency of Britain's Department of Health said on Wednesday. Tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco (BAT) have viewed e-cigarettes as a solution to declining sales in Britain and the United States and have bought makers of the metal devices. * RBS - British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland has sold its Luxembourg-based funds business to BlackFin Capital Partners, a private equity firm that specialises in financial services. * SABMILLER - Japan's Kirin Holdings is set to buy Fraser and Neave's (F&N) 55 percent stake in Myanmar's biggest brewer, Myanmar Brewery Ltd, for $560 million, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday. Reuters has previously reported that SABMiller was eyeing a stake in Myanmar Brewery, and Kirin and Thailand's Boon Rawd Brewery could also be interested. * STANDARD CHARTERED - Consulting firm Promontory Financial Group LLC has agreed to pay $15 million to New York's banking regulator and refrain from certain new business with state-regulated banks for six months after being accused of whitewashing a report about sanctions compliance at Standard Chartered Bank. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: IMT.L Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases ADML.L Admiral Group PLC Earnings Releases HIK.L Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Releases HOCM.L Hochschild Mining PLC Earnings Releases ENQ.L EnQuest PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)