UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Aug. 20

LONDON Aug 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
The UK blue chip index closed down 122.84 points, or 1.9 percent, to
6,403.45 points on Wednesday, its lowest level since January.
BWIN, GVC
GVC Holdings is prepared to increase its offer for Bwin to nearly 1.1
billion pounds to secure a takeover of its rival, UK newspaper The Times
reported.
PREMIER OIL
Premier Oil PMO.L has renegotiated debt covenants with banks and bondholders
to mid-2017 to give it more headroom to deal with weak oil prices, the company
said on Thursday.
CO-OP BANK
The UK lender reported a near trebling of its losses in the first half of
2015, reflecting reduced income, losses on the sale of assets and an increase in
costs.
KAZ MINERALS
Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals posted a 55 percent drop in first-half
earnings on Thursday following a drop in commodity prices, and said it would not
pay an interim dividend.
BELLZONE MINING
Kum Hon Tung has tendered his resignation as executive director, CFO and
acting CEO to pursue other career opportunities.
INTERNATIONAL FERRO METALS
WOrkers employed by Almar Investments are currently on a strike,
International Ferro Metals said, and the company's furnaces have had to
intermittently reduce production.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Alistair Smout)